Xylem: Take Some Profits

Dec. 27, 2022 4:06 AM ETXylem Inc. (XYL)
Prasanna Rajagopal profile picture
Prasanna Rajagopal
889 Followers

Summary

  • Xylem has shown good revenue growth but is overvalued.
  • Investors can consider selling covered calls to generate income.
  • The dividend yield is too low; wait for a pullback.

Water pumps

imantsu

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) plays in attractive end markets, but the stock has run up a lot, is richly valued, and may be due for a pullback. The dividend yield is too small, and the company has high debt levels. Investors can consider selling covered calls

Xylem Revenue & Growth Rate

Xylem Revenue & Growth Rate (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Xylem, Franklin Electric, and Pentair Gross Margin (%)

Xylem, Franklin Electric, and Pentair Gross Margin (%) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Xylem, Franklin Electric, and Pentair Operating Margins (%)

Xylem, Franklin Electric, and Pentair Operating Margins (%) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Xylem Days Sales in Inventory

Xylem Days Sales in Inventory (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

Xylem Share Buybacks, Share Issuance, and Dividends

Xylem Share Buybacks, Share Issuance, and Dividends (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Xylem Discounted Cash Flow

Xylem Discounted Cash Flow (Seeking Alpha, Author Estimates and Calculations)

Xylem Monthly Returns [Jan 2022 - Nov 2022]

Xylem Monthly Returns [Jan 2022 - Nov 2022] (Data Provided by IEX Cloud, Author Calculations)

Xylem RSI and MFI Technical Indicators

Xylem RSI and MFI Technical Indicators (Seeking Alpha)

Xylem Call and Put Options

Xylem Call and Put Options (E*Trade)

This article was written by

Prasanna Rajagopal profile picture
Prasanna Rajagopal
889 Followers
Prasanna Rajagopal comes with in-depth knowledge of the technology industry, having spent over 15 years in various sectors of the software industry. Prasanna loves to learn and write about business and investment opportunities in technology, media, retail, and industrial companies. Prasanna has a M.B.A. from UCLA Anderson School of Management, a M.S. in Industrial Engineering from Wichita State University and a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Madras.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.