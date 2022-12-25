Investing In The New Cannabis World After A Terrible 2022

Ted Waller profile picture
Ted Waller
2.04K Followers

Summary

  • A convergence of factors caused the poor performance of cannabis stocks in 2022.
  • The investing environment has changed, and cannabis investors must change along with it.
  • The potential for investor profits is as strong as ever, but investors must be strategically selective.
  • Guidance and positioning for 2023 and beyond.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer Holds News Conference Introducing The Cannabis Administration And Opportunity Act

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images News

Could 2022 have been any worse for cannabis? Perhaps it wasn't a “perfect storm,” but it was a storm we won't forget. As the year progressed, the high beta cannabis sector followed all major market indices down. A growing risk-off attitude

Debt to equity ratio for 7 cannabis companies

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Ted Waller profile picture
Ted Waller
2.04K Followers
Ted Waller is a private investor who bought his first stock at age 13 (GTE) and has over 50 years of investing experience. His focus is on deep value and low risk. Acquiring wealth is a slow incremental process that requires setting goals, adherence to principles, patience, and flexibility.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GTBIF, TCNNF, AYRWF, MSOS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.