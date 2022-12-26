NewLake Capital: A Fat Yield From An Industry That's Suffering

Dec. 27, 2022 6:19 AM ETNewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (NLCP)
Leo Imasuen profile picture
Leo Imasuen
6.35K Followers

Summary

  • NewLake Capital is paying out a fat dividend yield that it last raised by 5.4%.
  • The REIT only went public last year in August but has since increased its payout 5 times.
  • With the quarterly cash dividend payouts covered by FFO, shareholders could be set for wealth creation through consecutive dividend increases.

Hemp cbd oil serum in glass dropper bottle with cannabis leaves, Moisturizing cream, Serum, lotion, essential oil. Cannabis leaf with skincare cosmetic product Flat lay pattern on green background

Beton studio

Despite being down 38% year-to-date on a total return basis in a year that saw the total capitalization of its listed North American cannabis peers heavily contract, NewLake Capital (OTCQX:NLCP) perhaps represents the most attractive investment

NewLake Capital Partners Dividend History

Seeking Alpha

NewLake Capital Partners Dividend Growth per Share

NewLake Capital Partners

Chart
Data by YCharts

NewLake Capital Partners Tenant Diversification

NewLake Capital Partners

This article was written by

Leo Imasuen profile picture
Leo Imasuen
6.35K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. These two polarising forces lay at the core of my stock coverage. The aim is to avoid wealth destruction and embrace wealth creation. I primarily focus on sustainable companies, growth stocks, and deSPACs.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NLCP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.