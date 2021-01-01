Turbocharge Your Income Portfolio With CVR Partners

Dec. 27, 2022 6:37 AM ETCVR Partners, LP (UAN)
Long-Term Business Investor
Summary

  • Energy security and food security will drive wide profit margin for UAN.
  • UAN will likely make outsized distributions in the medium term.
  • UAN can turbocharge the yield of an income portfolio with low downside risk.

Tractor working in field of wheat

CactuSoup

Energy security and food security are key investment themes for the next several years. Tight supply of both energy and food and increasing demand have been developing for years. The war in Ukraine has catapulted both to crisis level. CVR Partners, LP (

European natural gas prices have increased significantly

Figure 1: European natural gas prices have increased significantly (Nutrient 3Q2022 earning release presentation)

More than one third of European ammonia production has been curtailed

Figure 2: More than one third of European ammonia production has been curtailed (Nutrient 3Q2022 earnings release presentation)

NOLA urea price history

Figure 3: NOLA urea price history (Nutrient 3Q2022 earnings release presentation)

UAN EBITDA margin history

Figure 4: UAN EBITDA margin history (Author's work with data from company)

Global grain stock/use ratio

Figure 5: Global grain stock/use ratio (Nutrient 3Q2022 earnings release presentation)

A model for 2023 DCF

Figure 6: A model for 2023 DCF (Author's model)

A 5% allocation to UAN in an income portfolio can turbocharge income and yield

Figure 7: A 5% allocation to UAN in an income portfolio can turbocharge income and yield (Author's model)

30+ years of trading part time, managing my own money. Value investor. I focus on the industry, business strategy and management execution, rather than the stock price and market trends. I have a long term (3 to 5 year) investment horizon. My research is done to guide my own investment decisions. I look at many companies, conduct detailed research on a few, and invest in those where my research shows compelling value within my investment horizon. I share my research on SA to gain feedback to sharpen my research and logic, and also to discover potential blind-spots.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UAN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This information is the result of the author’s own research and analysis for the purpose of guiding his own investment. The author shares this information to solicit feedback to improve his logic and thought process. The information provided is for information purposes only and can be wrong. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor before making any investment decisions. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold the author harmless.

