Tracking David Rolfe's Wedgewood Partners Portfolio - Q3 2022 Update

John Vincent profile picture
John Vincent
22.13K Followers

Summary

  • Wedgewood Partners' 13F portfolio value decreased from $579M to $532M this quarter.
  • They decreased Taiwan Semi and Starbucks during the quarter.
  • Their top five positions are at 36% of the overall portfolio.

Success business chart with green arrow up and USA dollars background. Profit and money. Financial and business graph. Stock market growth 3d illustration.

JuSun

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Wedgewood Partners’ 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on David Rolfe’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 11/14/2022. The

David Rolfe - Wedgewood Partners' Q3 2022 13F Report Q/Q Comparison

David Rolfe - Wedgewood Partners' Q3 2022 13F Report Q/Q Comparison (John Vincent (author))

This article was written by

John Vincent profile picture
John Vincent
22.13K Followers
Focused on cloning strategies by analyzing 13F reports of a curated set of around fifty super-investors and generating Absolute Returns thru exploiting inefficiency, volatility, and momentum.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, GOOGL, META, PYPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.