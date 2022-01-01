FXY: Japan Looks Set To Outperform In 2023

Summary

  • Governor Haruhiko clarified and reaffirmed that the Bank of Japan is not tightening monetary policy.
  • Ongoing accommodative policy, positive wage trends, pent-up demand, and accumulated savings all point to strong support for economic performance in 2023.
  • Accordingly, Japan looks set to outperform in 2023 making both the Japanese yen and the Japan ETF look like attractive buying opportunities.

Tokyo, Japan Skyline

ASKA/E+ via Getty Images

Newsflash: the Bank of Japan did not intend to tighten monetary policy last week. The BoJ did not even intend to signal tightening. While the BoJ made its ongoing, accommodative stance, plain and clear in several ways in its

The recent strength in the Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/FXY' _fcksavedurl='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/FXY' title='Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust ETF'>FXY</a>) has setup the currency ETF to outperform the S&P 500 this year and next.

the IMF expects Japan to outperform the G7 in 2023.

After a rough year, the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/EWJ' _fcksavedurl='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/EWJ' title='iShares MSCI Japan ETF'>EWJ</a>) is finally flirting with a bullish 200DMA breakout.

After a rough year, the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) is finally flirting with a bullish 200DMA breakout. (TradingView.com)

