  • Despite its "best-in-class" allocation, the iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF is facing an uphill battle as short-term corporate bond premiums remain adrift.
  • It's unlikely that investors will opt for corporate bonds until monetary policies, inflation, the FX market, and credit spreads find calm.
  • Short-Term yields are elevated, and the ETF's duration risk is high. Additionally, positive convexity signals an unwanted secondary risk during an unpredictable interest rate environment.
  • The ETF's dividend profile and low VaR enhances a total return argument. Nonetheless, we think the asset's risk-return utility is unfavorable.
Wall Street sign post in front of Stock Exchange building in New York, USA

ozgurdonmaz

Rising interest rates prompted many retail investors to believe that the bond market would be lucrative in 2022. However, things have turned out to be quite the opposite, as both bonds and equities have faltered.

Keep in mind

Chart
Data by YCharts

VBN

Credit Spreads (MacroMicro)

VBN

S&P 500 Fwd Earnings (Yardeni Research)

Chart
Data by YCharts

VBN

Equity Risk Premiums & YTM (market-risk-premia.com)

VBN

Bond Yields (Bloomberg )

VBN

Portfolio Summary (iShares)

VBN

Seeking Alpha

VBN

Seeking Alpha; YCharts

