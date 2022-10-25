There is a clear difference between a good business model, a good service or product, and a good price to purchase a stock. They can be complimentary, but not interchangeable, when determining if a stock is a good buy. I think most would agree Spotify provides a good service. They offer a fair subscription that unlocks access to a wide-breadth media selection. This is accompanied by a sleek and user-friendly interface, and most importantly, a personalized experience. However, since its inception, Spotify has been scrutinized regarding their business model, and whether it will be profitable or not. And because of this, their stock has dropped immensely, to a point where the current price is compelling.
As it stands, the negative sentiment towards Spotify is largely oversaturated because of misses on profit margin expectations from recent earnings. The stock is now priced at a level where it could operate at razor thin margins, lower than management's expectations, for the next ten years and still yield a great return, so long revenue growth holds true. Any slight increases to profit margins, through the many solutions they have, could spell even bigger returns for investors, providing massive upside.
The root cause of Spotify's profitability issues could be summed up in two words: Minimal Leverage.
While better than it used to be, Spotify still struggles to have leverage over anyone, primarily because of three reasons:
Spotify realized this issue and plans to attack it by three different solutions:
As mentioned, Spotify needs to gain leverage over the Big Three, to increase profits. One way they can do this is by producing or owning their own content. This is similar to when Netflix included Netflix Original Series. Two modes of new content include the wave of podcast acquisitions Spotify made the last couple years, along with audiobooks. The premise is that owning these modes of content are far more profitable and incorporating them in their operations would help boost profitability. The following remarks from Ek on the 2022 Investor Day help explain this:
The second way Spotify can increase profits is by maximizing a personal experience, so users are loyal to their service. One of the first ways Spotify tackled this is by offering a free, add revenue, service for customers. Although, only making up around 10% of their revenue, and ultimately losing money internally in the beginning, this service was paramount in attracting first time customers. Eventually, customers fell in love with the product and converted to the paid subscription version, which was much more profitable.
Furthermore, Spotify invested heavily in machine learning to create personalized playlists based on hours of data points, logged by the customer. Some examples include Discover Weekly, Daily Mixes, and Radar. At first it can be a little difficult to conceptualize how this can be profitable, but let's set the stage:
What is so powerful about this machine learning is it provides an opportunity for Spotify to promote unknown, profitable, artist. Conversely, they also have the power to suppress certain artists, due to profitability, or other moral and ethical reasons.
This now leads for more opportunities for unknown musicians to make it big, and they are paying Spotify for it. Ek views Spotify as a two-sided marketplace, where they gain revenue from listeners and from artists looking to make it big. In fact, labels are now paying Spotify for inclusions in playlists and more money for higher ranking in the playlists. In this instance, Spotify's personalized experience leads to leverage over the record labels.
Another feature Spotify added that has helped boom the personalized experience is the Spotify Wrapped Tour or Yearly Recap. In this recap, Spotify collects all the data it gathered from the user and displays it in the form of charts, lists, top artists and then tells a story about the year. This was originally a fun little addition for users to recap the year, but it has now turned into a very sought-after feature, with the ability to share on social media platforms. I can say from experience, it is very fun to post on your Instagram Story, share with friends, and have a discussion about your results. It is such a powerful feature, that Apple has included it in their Apple Music platform, but it doesn't really hold the same social value as Spotify, since Apple lagged behind and Spotify's wrapped tour is more popular. In fact, I personally remember seeing comments from users saying they are switching to Spotify, just so they have the ability to join in on the Spotify Wrapped Tour fun. What turned out to be a very silly feature, is pressuring users to fit the norm.
The third way Spotify can help profits are perhaps more "boring" solutions, yet they will be important for the future.
As Spotify creates the optimal personal experience, and retain sticky customers, they have the ability to raise subscription charges, inelastically. They have done a great job becoming a customer-centric platform, so switching costs seem high for the customer. Many users don’t want to lose their custom playlists, Spotify wrapped, daily mixes, and other playlists specifically generated for the user. Furthermore, they have already learned to navigate the sleek user interface. As long as they don't go overboard on pricing, I would not think minor price changes would push the customer over the edge.
Another option is continued backlash towards Apple for App store costs. Apple has continued to make Spotify's access to customers extremely difficult as, previously mentioned, they collect thirty percent of services and products the app produces. Recently, Spotify feuded with Apple over the inclusion of audiobooks in the in-app store. It's no surprise Apple would push back on this effort, since Apple music is one of Spotify's competitors. But as the tech giants start to push back on Apple, it will be interesting to see if Apple is put in a position to lower app costs.
Furthermore, I have included some other subset profitability options:
We mentioned before that there is a distinct difference between a good product or service, a good business model, and a good price. In the valuation segment, our aim is to determine if Spotify is at a good price based on two different approaches. First, a Discounted Cash Flow ("DCF" analysis") with several scenarios. Second, a multiples approach.
For the DCF analysis, we will model Revenue and EBIT in five different scenarios:
We also make assumptions through Taxes, D&A, CapEx, and Change in NWC.
The final assumptions were plugged in the tan boxes below and project out Unlevered Free Cash Flow ten years. From there, we discount back by a calculated WACC of 13.5%. We then add cash and subtract debt, then divide by the number of shares, to arrive at a final share price, depending on the scenarios. All assumptions and calculations are shown below.
After playing with scenarios, we arrive at a couple different target prices:
The multiples section of evaluation will be straightforward compared to the DCF. Using Seeking Alpha's Valuation Grade card, we will pick through some multiples and tell a story about each one:
EV/Sales and EV/Sales FWD: Anything close to 1 here is a bit absurd, in a good way, for a growth stock such as Spotify.
Price/Sales and Price to Sales FWD: Again, values close to 1 are very hard to come by for high growth stocks
Price/Book and Price/Cash Flow: They receive an F here, which is reasonable. However, we should keep in mind that has revenue grows, and margins improve slightly, cash flow should increase relative to the current stock price. Perhaps a 1-year FWD Price/Cash Flow doesn't look great. But what about a price/5Year cash flow down the line or a Price/10Year Cash flow? Simply using my DCF, I can get very rough estimates from 1.0 to 10.0, which seem very favorable.
All other Multiples: Simply aren't possible because the company isn't consistently profitable yet.
One of the outstanding things about Spotify is that they are a growth company with ten quarters of free cash flow. To be able to successfully run a DCF on such a company speaks volume in itself. Combine this with very compelling multiples, Spotify shows evidence of a value play with extreme upside. But alas, the results indicate a target price of $85, indicating Spotify is undervalued.
Going down the left-hand side of the chart, you'll notice I included the five scenarios discussed, along with a multibagger and failure scenario. The 10X bagger is truly a possibility. If Spotify grows and profits at rates expected, WACC should lower, and we can discount at a 10% rate, instead of an original 13.5%. Doing this in the DCF, while playing around with profitability can yield price targets in $600+. However, I did not want to include this in the weighted average to massively inflate the target price.
The main take away here, however, is the returns on the low profitability stories. High Rev/Low Profit Scenario, Normal, and Normal Rev/Low Profit yield stock prices that are very close to the current price. By adding these percentages, we essentially gave ourselves a 70% chance to make a good return, even if Spotify delivers average or below average profit expectations over the next ten years. It seems at its current levels; we can essentially profit on thin profit margins.
The main risk centered around Spotify, is failure to become profitable. One could discuss many other risks, such as competition, leverage, general economic headwinds, global expansion, new technology, and the list goes on. But if Spotify captures profit, it means they have already taken care of a long list of risks. And if they don't, they will find themselves in the graveyard of media middlemen with the likes of AM and FX stations. However, I have a two-part catalyst to combat this risk.
The first catalyst to this scenario is through a "Charlie Munger Inversion" of sorts:
The question is not "if" Spotify becomes profitable. Rather, the question is: Spotify "will" become profitable, but "how" will they execute this? Furthermore, "how much" profitability do they really need to justify a buy at the current price?
I form this basis on the simple fact that society does not want to revert back to non-online media. And in order for society to push forward and maintain what they want, online media platforms must become profitable at some point. If these platforms must become profitable at some point, my bet is Spotify will find a way. The U.S Recorded Music Revenue from the RIAA will help us walk through this logic.
The last ten years, music revenue dropped as downloads, streaming and paid subscription of the online world of music started to take over. With this happening, the notion was that online music providers would have to become profitable to compensate for the lack of revenue. However, as paid subscriptions have boomed, and the mass market becomes equipped with technology, we see revenue start to pile up to compete with late 90s level, when CDs were at its peak. With this in mind, it no longer seems Spotify has to become as profitable as people say, to become a great business. This leads me to my second point that not only will Spotify eventually have to become profitable, but it also won't take nearly as much margins as the general consensus seems to believe, reflective of the stock price at least.
This is easily shown through our discounted cash flow results for low margin scenarios. We can see that even with measly 2.5% EBIT margins, Spotify stock will still be a great buy so long as the capitalize on revenue, thus playing the volume game. And if revenue continues to rise through these modes, then that allows Spotify to get away with even lower margins. Yet no one is bearish on Spotify's revenue growth, they only focus on the profit margin. This provides informed investors more opportunity to pick up a great stock that provides a great service, at a great price.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPOT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
