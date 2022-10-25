Spotify: Making Profits On Thin Profit Margins

Dec. 27, 2022 8:52 AM ETSpotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)
Summary

  • We cover the root cause of the profitability issue: Minimal Leverage. Then, we discuss possible solutions, such as maximizing profitable content and the user experience, along with other solutions.
  • We value Spotify through a detailed Discounted Cash Flow, using five different scenarios, based on five different Revenue Growth and Profitability Stories. Furthermore, we briefly discuss multiples.
  • We will cover the main risk: Profitability. Alongside, we discuss why Spotify will likely become profitable and why it takes minimal margins to produce great returns at the current price.

Thesis

There is a clear difference between a good business model, a good service or product, and a good price to purchase a stock. They can be complimentary, but

chart

Spotify Comparable Tax Rates (Seeking Alpha and Author)

chart

Spotify Comparable Change in NWC (Seeking Alpha and Author)

DCF

Spotify DCF Assumptions (Seeking Alpha and Author)

chart

Spotify DCF Final Calculations (Seeking Alpha and Author)

chart

Spotify WACC Calculation (Seeking Alpha and Author)

chart

Spotify DCF Switches (Author)

Chart

Spotify Multiples (Seeking Alpha)

chart

Spotify Target Price (Author)

Barchart

U.S. Recorded Music Revenues By Format (RIAA)

This article was written by

Mechanical engineer with experience in oil and gas, iron foundries, training and development, manufacturing, quality and supply chain. As a current MBA student, I enjoy researching companies pertaining to tech and industrial sectors.My personal investment strategy tends to take an analytical approach on well established companies with a glimmer of upside, in hopes to buy at a cheap price. As an engineer, I think in terms of safety factor and apply this to my general assumptions and safety margins when investing in companies. I fell in love with the Buffett style investing and the time-value money modeling from classwork and use this in my personal life.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPOT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

