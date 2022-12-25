ZipRecruiter: Visible Long-Term Secular Trends

Dec. 27, 2022 9:07 AM ETZipRecruiter, Inc. (ZIP)
Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
49 Followers

Summary

  • Online job searching and recruitment are more challenging than they first appear.
  • ZIP acts as a marketplace between the two sides of the network.
  • As the platform grows, ZIP benefits from strong network effects.

Muslim businesswomen sealing a deal with a handshake

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment thesis

ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP) uses artificial intelligence and data analysis to recommend candidates for open positions and present job seekers with relevant job opportunities, which could make it easier for both job seekers and employers

TAM

Nov 22 presentation

Valuation

Own calculations

This article was written by

Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
49 Followers
Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.