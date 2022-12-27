After a few months and since our last publication (released at the end of September), Dufry (OTCPK:DUFRY) is up by almost 40% compared to the S&P 500 return at 7.23%. We had to be patient with our investment idea, but we knew that it was a good call. Aside from the positive Q1 and Q2 results, our buy case recap was based on:
With the latest company news, we see support in our investment thesis. Starting with the regulators, three days ago, the European Commission approved, under the EU merger regulation, Autogrill's acquisition by the Swiss Dufry. The EU Antitrust concluded that the proposed acquisition would not raise competition concerns, given its limited impact on the market.
On the financial side, Dufry reported its Q3 numbers and despite the macroeconomic slowdown (EU is a key market for the company), at the nine months aggregate level, the company reported almost 100% in organic growth with an EBITDA that reached CHF 463.7 million with a margin of 9.2%. This fully supports our key takeaway #3. Important to emphasize was the positive momentum reported by management in the Q&A call, October top-line sales are up by almost 35% on a yearly basis. In Q3, debt obligations were further reduced and Dufry is well ahead of its plan. Debt stood at CHF 2.7 billion and was at its lowest level since March 2015. Still on the liabilities side and despite the rising inflation rate, the company successfully refinanced its main credit facilities at favorable interest rates. In terms of new business, the company won a tender offer in Western China and secured an additional 15-year contract with a JV to operate at Bangalore Airport.
At the core business, Dufry is gaining momentum, and we do believe that this company is set to positively outperform our travel recovery bet. This is why we confirm our valuation at CHF 50 per share, and the latest positive news fully supports our thesis. Here at the Lab, we also suggest having a look at Expedia Q2 2019 Vs. Q2 2022 - Something Doesn't Add Up.
