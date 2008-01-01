During a third consecutive week of declines for the major market averages stock funds suffered record outflows of $42 billion to cap off what looks to be the worst year for the stock market since 2008. Although stocks rallied on Friday to start the historically favorable period that includes the last five trading days of this year and the first two of next year. The S&P 500 has averaged a 1.3% gain during this seven-trading-day stretch going back to 1950, which is otherwise known as the Santa Claus Rally. The rally has meaning beyond the gain, provided it happens, because its occurrence tends to bode well for the month of January and the rest of the year. It looks like day two of this stretch is starting off on the right foot.
Sparking Friday's gains was a report showing consumer spending during November continued to slow to just 0.1%, which was driven by a 0.7% increase in services spending, while spending on durable goods fell 2.3%. We have yet to fully return to a pre-pandemic normal, but we are getting closer, as the extremes on both ends of year-over-year personal consumption expenditures move further behind us.
A slowing but still positive rate of growth is what will strengthen the soft landing narrative, as the rate of inflation continues to fall, which it did again in November. The Fed's preferred measure of inflation fell to its lowest annual increase in over a year, while consumers' year-ahead expectations for inflation fell to the lowest level since June 2021. This is phenomenal progress in light of the fact that the unemployment rate still hovers near record lows and wage gains remain robust.
The high-frequency data of late suggests we will see another month of progress when December's numbers are reported in late January. That is reflected in the Cleveland Fed's Inflation Nowcasting model, which sees the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index falling from 4.7% to 4.5% to finish the year. Meanwhile, the Fed just increased its estimate of where this inflation gauge will finish the year to 4.8% in its Summary of Economic Projections.
That differential will have to be addressed at the Fed's next scheduled meeting on February 1, because it shows that the Fed is ahead of schedule in its economic projections. At a minimum, it should force members to lower their expectations for the terminal Fed funds rate. At best, the Fed will end its rate-hike campaign. The market will likely be the ultimate arbiter, as the Fed typically follows the market's lead on policy.
On that front, the market is telling me that we do not need any more rate hikes, and that the Fed's next move should be to cut rates in 2023. The chart below shows the Fed Funds rate from 1985-2019 in red and the difference between the Fed Funds rate and 2-year Treasury yields in blue. When the blue line rises above zero (black axis) it indicates that the Fed Funds rate is above the 2-year yield, as it was last week.
When this has occurred in the past, the Fed's next move has been to lower rates. It indicates that the Fed has become overly restrictive. The one exception was in 1986. At the moment, the inversion has been just 5-10 basis points at most. If it becomes larger, it should become a more reliable indicator. The key will be to see the 2-year yield decline between now and the end of January. First things first-let's get this Santa Claus Rally underway.
This article was written by
Lawrence is the publisher of The Portfolio Architect. He has more than 25 years of experience managing portfolios for individual investors. He began his career as a Financial Consultant in 1993 with Merrill Lynch and worked in the same capacity for several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a B.A. in Political Science in 1992.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.
