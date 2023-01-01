Johnson & Johnson: Healthcare For The Win

Dec. 27, 2022 9:59 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)1 Comment
Stock Waves profile picture
Stock Waves
Marketplace

Summary

  • We share another one of the 22 Mega Cap stocks we see with potential for new all-time highs into 2023.
  • Note how we use the intersection of fundamentals with technicals to find high probability setups for traders and investors.
  • We look at the fundamentals for JNJ along with its historical valuation range compared with treasury yields.
  • The technical picture is also aligning with the fundamentals. We outline key price levels and the current setup.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Stock Waves get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Change concepts with red paper airplane leading among white

phototechno

By Levi at StockWaves; produced with Avi Gilburt

It was back in mid-November, just a few short weeks ago, that our lead analysts in StockWaves published a list of 22 Mega Cap stocks with potential for new all-time highs into 2023. Zac

Tech

StockWaves

JNJ

FastGraphs

JNJ

MotiveWave

JNJ

MotiveWave

STOCK WAVES:  Where fundamental analysis meets technical analysis for highest-probability investment opportunities!

"Thus far, the best stock-picking service I've seen--and I've been doing this for 35+ years! (Gunfighter)

"Stock Waves has produced more gains in the past month(+) than many sites do in years or decades." (Keto)

"The amount of trades I've been able to take resulting in 100%+ returns is nothing short of amazing. If you do not have Stockwaves, you are only doing yourself a disservice." (dgriff617)

Click here for a FREE TRIAL.

This article was written by

Stock Waves profile picture
Stock Waves
6.49K Followers
Author of Stock Waves
High-probability investing where fundamentals and technicals align!
Stock Waves highlights the highest-probability investment opportunities where technicals and fundamentals align.

Over the years, as a service at ElliottWaveTrader.net, Stock Waves has been guiding members with analysis of individual stocks with the expertise of three industry-leading technical analysts.

In January 2020, Stock Waves rolled out a service within Seeking Alpha’s Marketplace. In addition to our team of Zac Mannes, Garrett Patten, and Harry Dunn, we added Lyn Alden Schwartzer as a Stock Waves analyst to provide her fundamental analysis on individual stock opportunities we see in the coming years.

When it comes to fundamental analysis, Lyn's deep dives on individual stocks are second to none. Blending a background in engineering and finance, Lyn digs for value with a dispassionate, scientific approach that has been uncannily accurate in forecasting stock moves and trends.

Meanwhile, Zac, Garrett and Harry have for years applied a winning strategy developed by renowned Elliottician Avi Gilburt. This method of prognosticating movement in markets and stocks based on wave counts has resulted in consistent returns of over 65% in their earnings calls alone!

Having been providing our services to thousands of our members and hundreds of money manager clients at ElliottWaveTrader, we are excited to be able to bring this higher level of analysis of individual stocks to the Seeking Alpha audience as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in JNJ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.