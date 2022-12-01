Alpha Pro Tech: An Intelligent Investment

Dec. 27, 2022 9:30 AM ETAlpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT)1 Comment
ShadowStock profile picture
ShadowStock
826 Followers

Summary

  • Alpha Pro Tech is an intelligent deep value investment in the tradition of Ben Graham. It has a $50 million market capitalization with an enterprise value of $36 million. Debt is only a small lease.
  • The stock offers a unique investment opportunity - a strong financial position supported by 10 years of FCF profits and selling below its NCAV.
  • The current valuation more than accounts for potential slowdowns. Management offers shareholders a satisfactory return through consistent share repurchases.

Spraying disinfection on surface.

Guido Mieth

Company Description

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) develops, manufactures, and markets building supply products. The other segment is disposable protective clothing. In the cleanroom, industrial, and medical industries, protective apparel garments, face masks, and shields are used to provide protection. Historically, the building supply segment was 60% of sales

Reconciliation of consolidated segment income to consolidated net income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, per the company 10-Q

Company 10-Q

Deep historical / relative discounted valuations with mean reverting attributes

This article was written by

ShadowStock profile picture
ShadowStock
826 Followers
"There Are No Bad Assets Just Bad Prices" : Exploiting Market Anomalies with Neglected Data.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.