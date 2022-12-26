Exxon Mobil's $50B Stock Buyback Is Wrong

Dec. 27, 2022 10:17 AM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)9 Comments
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
16.64K Followers

Summary

  • Exxon Mobil Corporation announced a major increase in its stock buyback plan in December.
  • The firm is now planning to distribute excess free cash flow in the amount of $50B to shareholders through FY 2024.
  • Share buybacks, however, come at a time of cyclically inflated profitability and a very high stock price for Exxon Mobil.

A Exxon gas station is seen with dark blue sky in the background at dusk.

JHVEPhoto

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares have seen renewed upward momentum in recent days after the appearance of a severe winter storm in the U.S. and Canada has increased supply fears in energy markets. Additionally, Exxon Mobil recently presented its capital

Chart
Data by YCharts

Source: Oilprice.com

Source: Oilprice.com

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
16.64K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: AMD, Micron, Alibaba, Ethereum, PayPal. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (9)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.