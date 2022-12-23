Tesla Discounts $7,500 Per Car, Disaster Or Opportunity?

Summary

  • Unlike almost every other auto manufacturer, Tesla, Inc. isn't known for discounting. Nor do they negotiate, in their role as a quasi-dealership.
  • In a rare move, earlier this month, they started offering $3,750 incentives for taking possession of a 2023 Model 3 sedan and Model Y SUV.
  • Now the discount has doubled. I personally received a marketing text offering $7,500 and it's on their website.
  • First impressions would suggest an inventory glut and this quarter will be a disaster. That is possible, but there is evidence suggesting the opposite; a blowout quarter for deliveries.

Tesla vehicles car transporter

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is a stock I've had zero interest in throughout the Covid bubble. Finally that's changing. As the share price dives and earnings soar, it's finally becoming a company you can fundamentally value. I detailed this in my

screenshot showing Tesla's $7500 discount

text from Tesla offering $7500 discount on car

