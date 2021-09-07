Safe Bulkers: It's Going To Be A Tough Year Ahead

Dec. 27, 2022 10:48 AM ETSafe Bulkers, Inc. (SB)
Gary Bourgeault profile picture
Gary Bourgeault
12.83K Followers

Summary

  • Safe Bulkers will have to mostly play defense in 2023.
  • Economic headwinds are likely to drive demand down over the next 12 months or so.
  • Shareholders will have to be patient as Safe Bulkers modernizes its fleet.
  • Volatility will be the narrative going forward for Safe Bulkers, especially because of the number of larger vessels in its fleet.

Side view of dry bulk carriers cargo ship in the sea

Miro Nenchev

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) is in for a rough ride in 2023. The visible macro-headwinds are going to push demand down even as it invests in modernizing its existing fleet while bringing on new vessels.

Management said that

SB Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA

Investor Presentation

SB Liquidity

Investor Presentation

SB New Build Orders

Investor Presentation

SB Chart

TradingView

This article was written by

Gary Bourgeault profile picture
Gary Bourgeault
12.83K Followers
I am a former investment advisor and owner of several businesses. These days I invest only for myself while continuing to write on a variety of financial and economic topics.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.