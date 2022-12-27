60/40 Portfolio Set To Outperform Over The Next Decade

Summary

  • With rising interest rates and inflation, such would seem a logical assumption. 2022 has been one of the worst years for returns from a 60/40 portfolio.
  • The longer-term view suggests recent performance will not continue due to expanding debts and deficits.
  • Investors should heed its warning if yields are correct, as lower yields will translate into slower earnings growth rates. Such will be very problematic for valuations.

60/40% - Pie Chart Series

Much ink has been spilled over the death of the 60/40 portfolio. However, declaring the demise of the 60/40 portfolio could be a mistake. Such is particularly the case as equity returns remain slated to be lower over the next decade

60/40 portfolio, 60/40 Portfolio Set To Outperform Over The Next Decade

