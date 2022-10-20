Viasat: Enabling Free Internet In The Skies

Dec. 27, 2022 11:46 AM ETViasat, Inc. (VSAT)MSFT, SATS, SPACE, STRLK
Chetan Woodun profile picture
Chetan Woodun
5.79K Followers

Summary

  • Given the opportunities offered as a provider of free Wi-Fi for airline passengers in a rapidly growing market, the above -20% slump in Viasat's share price seems unjustified.
  • Then, pessimists would point to the clouds of macroeconomic uncertainty, competition with Elon Musk's Starlink, and the negative free cash flow.
  • However, there are other positives with the forthcoming launch of Viasat-3, together with the Microsoft contract for rural satellite internet and consolidation of the industry.
  • Also, looking at the operating cash flow, backlog, and undervaluation with respect to the IT sector, the stock is an opportunistic buy.
  • Using some moderation due to a highly volatile market, surging Covid infection numbers in China, and escalating recession risks in the U.S., I have a price target of $38.
Satellite and planet

enot-poloskun

Except if you are an outlier out of touch with technology, a surfer on the lookout for the next wave, or military personnel on active duty, it is highly probable that you have your smartphone at arm-length away in order to scroll its

This article was written by

Chetan Woodun profile picture
Chetan Woodun
5.79K Followers
My aim is to provide differentiated insights, whether it is for investing, trading, or informational reasons. For this purpose, I am not a classical equity researcher or fund manager, but, I come from the IT world as the founder of Keylogin Information and Technologies Co. Ltd. Thus, my research is often backed by analytics and I make frequent use of charts to support my position.I also invest, and thus, in this tumultuous market, I often look for strategies to preserve capital. As per my career history below, I have wide experience, initially as an implementer in virtualization and cloud, and I was subsequently a team leader and project lead, mostly working in telcos.I have also been a mediocre entrepreneur in real estate, and a farmer, and like to dedicate at least 5 hours per week to working on a non-profit basis. For this purpose, I regularly contribute peer reviews and opinions for enterprise tech and help needy families by providing sponsored work.As for Research, I started with Tech stocks before going Multi-Tech with Fintechs, Biotechs, and Cryptotechs.I have been investing for the last 25 years, initially in mutual funds where the "learned economists" would always advise you to "think long term". Got a lot of experience in the 2008/2009 downturn when I lost a lot. Since then I do my own research and have fallen in love with Seeking Alpha because of the unique perspectives it provides to someone investing hard-earned money as well as access to some of the best financial advisors.We live only once but can have many "investment lives" especially when investing in individual stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is an investment thesis and is intended for informational purposes. Investors are kindly requested to do additional research before investing.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.