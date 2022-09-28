Tesla: Perfect Opportunity To Buy

Dec. 27, 2022 12:06 AM ET Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)
Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. has demonstrated excellent financial results. The company's Q3 2022 revenue was up by 56% YoY and EBITDA increased by 68%.
  • Tesla continues to optimize manufacturing at existing plants and expand them to reach full capacity.
  • The global electric vehicle market is stable and total global EV sales will exceed 10 mln units by the end of 2022.
  • Tesla will manage to generate EBITDA of $109.3 bn by 2025, with 3.8x EV/EBITDA multiple by 2025F due to capacity growth and operating cost optimization.
  • Given the recent Tesla stock sell-off due to Elon Musk's Twitter activism and sales of Tesla securities, we now see a good entry point for a long-term investor and assign Tesla a BUY rating.

Tesla electric vehicles awaiting preparation for sale. Tesla EV Model 3, S and X are a key to a cleaner and greener environment.

Investment Thesis

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is a growth company. It actively exploits the power of its brand name to pass increased costs onto the consumer. In 2022, Tesla is doubling down on expansion by boosting production of existing electric vehicle ("EV") models. Even

The U.S. market will continue to grow steadily due to Tesla's leadership and the activation of large local manufacturers such as GM and Ford. However, we expect a lower level of population engagement in the transition to green energy due to a strong lag in the growth of charging stations compared to the growth of electric vehicles, longer distances and a particularly high share of large diesel cars, whose transition to EVs will take place later than standard crossovers. We expect EVs to account for ~60 % of all sales in the U.S. market by 2030.

Invest Heroes

Tesla continues to increase production capacity and will expand existing plants and build new facilities in the years to come. We expect Tesla to sell 1.87 mln EVs in 2023 and to increase EV sales up to 4.17 mln units by 2025. According to our estimate, Tesla's global market share will reach 12.8% in 2023 and surge to 16% by 2025 due to its fast capacity growth as compared to other manufacturers.

Invest Heroes

Tesla's 2023 EBITDA will amount to $31.55 bn and will increase to $109.3 bn by 2025 due to production capacity growth and lower average costs per EV owing to the cheaper cost of the batteries. Given Tesla's current price, forward EV/EBITDA 2023 multiples would be 24.3x, EV/EBITDA 2025 - 3.8x.

Invest Heroes

price target

Invest Heroes

Comments (18)

