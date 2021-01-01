Fiserv: An Undervalued Growth Play

Dec. 27, 2022 12:22 PM ETFiserv, Inc. (FISV)ACIW, MA, V1 Comment
Labutes IR profile picture
Labutes IR
2.12K Followers

Summary

  • Fiserv is a fintech company with strong fundamentals, especially in its merchant acquiring segment that is reporting strong revenue growth.
  • It has a good cash flow generation capacity, enabling it to perform acquisitions, reduce balance sheet leverage, and perform share repurchases at the same time.
  • Its valuation is rather low and doesn’t seem to be warranted, providing a great buying opportunity for long-term investors.

Fiserv Beaverton Office

hapabapa

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) has strong fundamentals and positive growth prospects ahead, but due to the current bear market, it is trading at low multiples. This makes it a great growth play in the fintech industry right now.

Company Overview

Fiserv

2021

Revenue (Fiserv)

2022

Financial metrics (Fiserv)

2022

Guidance (Fiserv)

2022

Valuation (Bloomberg)

This article was written by

Labutes IR profile picture
Labutes IR
2.12K Followers
Labutes IR is an Fund Manager specialized in the financial sector, with more than 15 years' of experience in the financial markets. Under my coverage is mainly the Financial sector, including Banks, Insurance, Real Estate and FinTechs both in the European and U.S. markets. For my personal investments I also invest in 'Income' stocks, as I'm building a portfolio for retirement, with the goal of being able to retire in 20 years.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.