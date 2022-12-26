SPY: Saved By The Fed? Don't Count On It

Dec. 27, 2022 1:44 PM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)SP500, SPX, XLB, XLC, XLE, XLF, XLI, XLK, XLP, XLRE, XLU, XLV, XLY2 Comments
Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
3.98K Followers

Summary

  • The Fed is unlikely to abandon the 2% inflation target.
  • Thus, don't expect the premature Fed pivot.
  • Expect another year down for the S&P 500 in 2023.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell Holds News Conference Following Federal Open Market Committee Meeting

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News

The 2023 Prediction

My prediction for 2023 is that the S&P 500 Index (SP500) will be at 2800 by the year end.

To recap, fundamentally, S&P500 is overvalued (at P/E near 20), facing a recession in 2023. Thus, considering the earnings

Inflation expectations

FRED

This article was written by

Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
3.98K Followers
Global-macro research. Proprietary trader. Holding a valid Series 3 license as a Commodity Trading Adviser, member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance. Editor-in-Chief Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.