The question of bank capital adequacy has profound implications to bank investors.
My July article highlighted JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon's statements made during the bank's 2Q earnings call. He bemoaned "ridiculous regulatory requirements" which he deemed "capricious, arbitrary."
My September article provided fact-based data intended to help investors understand the capital debate and its implications.
As 2022 closes out, it appears Dimon's worries were justified.
Jamie Dimon spilled his guts about capital adequacy on July 14, a day after the US Senate approved the appointment of Michael Barr to Vice Chair of Supervision for the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.
Pictured above, Barr, a lawyer by training, has bounced back and forth between academic and federal government jobs in Treasury and the State Department over the past 25 years.
His work in the Clinton administration focused on community development and the Community Reinvestment Act.
While working in the Obama administration, Barr helped craft Dodd-Frank legislation as well as the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Investors may recall that the CFPB was Sen. Warren's pet project coming out of the Great Panic of 2008-2009.
There is no evidence that Barr has worked in private enterprise or directly in the banking industry, but there is abundant evidence that he is smart and well-regarded by the Progressive wing of the Democrat party.
"Why Bank Capital Matters" is the title of the December 1 speech Barr gave to the American Enterprise Institute.
Here are key quotes from the speech:
Barr made one other comment worthy of consideration:
"In theory, companies should be indifferent to the mix of equity and debt they use to fund themselves, since the creditors of a safer firm will lend to it at lower rates and shareholders of a safer firm will accept a lower return on their investment."
At best, I see the stock prices of the nation's biggest four banks treading water over the first half of 2023.
The big banks face several material challenges:
Hold JPMorgan Chase
Hold at today's price: $131. I bought a few shares most recently when JPM fell below $110. I am currently not dividend reinvesting but would do so <$110. My view of JPM has not changed since January 2022 when I wrote about JPM's strong liquidity, capital, and earnings power. At a current cost basis of $62, JPM is an anchor holding in my long-term buy-and-hold bank portfolio.
Avoid Citigroup
Avoiding at virtually any price. Rather than beat a dead horse, readers interested in my view of Citi can read my December 2021 and November 2022 articles.
Accumulate Bank of America Preferred
Accumulating the BAC Preferred (BAC.PL) <$1200 and very cautiously adding a few shares of the common under $32. These positions were taken as a follow-up to my September 2022 article on BAC. My simple analysis is that this preferred is reasonably safe and has decent upside if/when rates decline. I am probably a seller >$1300 for reasons outlined in this November 2021 Seeking Alpha article. Current yield 6.02%, quarterly dividend of $18.125, goes ex-dividend December 30.
Avoid Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) puzzles me. My January 2021 article was bullish, noting that I was a seller of WFC Puts and holder of a few common shares at $29-$30. My view of WFC began to change when the stock price jumped above $50 in Q1 2022. I took profits at that time convinced the share price had jumped too high too fast.
Since then, two events have left me concerned about WFC as a long-term holding.
The first, and an event that hardly anyone but me seems to be worried about, was the surprising exit of the bank's Chief Risk Officer (announced in January, effective in June). I hate seeing a CRO leave at a time when there appears to be a lot more work to do. (That said, the CRO was 55-years of age, the same age I was when I retired from BAC, so I can understand the motivation to move on with life if the decision is one of lifestyle.)
My second concern is the crazy magnitude of the CFPB settlement announced just a few days ago. A $3.7 billion settlement is probably justified, but it is further evidence of just how deep a hole WFC is in.
Yes, clearly under CEO Scharf's leadership, the bank is climbing out of the hole, but I am struggling to calibrate just how far they still need to climb. In January 2021 I enjoyed acquiring WFC shares <$30, I am not interested in them today >$40. If WFC retraces <$35, my interest may be peeked.
Two key questions are:
1) Will WFC get the asset cap lifted in the aftermath of the CFPB announcement? (I doubt it because the asset cap is the OCC's call, not the CFPB's, but we'll see.)
2) Will WFC be able to accelerate capital distributions to shareholders during the first half of 2023? (I doubt it in light of the Barr speech but hope to be proven wrong.)
The foregoing is my opinion which I share for the purpose of getting feedback and questions that challenge my ideas and assumptions.
Every investor needs to do his/her own due diligence before investing as well as determine their risk profile. I am risk-averse, preferring to invest in the nation's best banks which reliably earn returns exceeding cost of capital.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JPM, BAC, BAC.PL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
