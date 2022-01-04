Sen. Warren Bests CEO Dimon In Bank Capital Battle: My View On JPM, Citi, BAC, And Wells First Half 2023

Dec. 27, 2022 2:06 PM ETBAC, BAC.PL, C, JPM, WFC5 Comments
Richard J. Parsons profile picture
Richard J. Parsons
6.03K Followers

Summary

  • Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, asserts that banks, especially his bank, have more than adequate capital, which means JPM should be able to increase dividends and repurchase shares.
  • The bank capital battle went public during JPM's 2Q earnings call and gained further attention in September when bank CEOs met with bank oversight committees of the House and Senate.
  • Senator Warren thinks banks need more capital. Her Senate Banking Committee approves regulators who set capital rules. Unsurprising, it appears the Fed's new Supervisor of Stress Tests shares her view.
  • On December 1, the newly appointed Fed Supervisor delivered a speech outlining his plan to address capital adequacy; this article highlights his key messages.
  • Sen. Warren appears to have gotten her way. Implications are meaningful.  This post includes my view of the short-term investment outlook for JPM, Citi, Bank of America, and Wells.
Senate Banking Committee Questions Nominees For SEC And Federal Reserve Positions

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images News

Follow-up to July and September articles

The question of bank capital adequacy has profound implications to bank investors.

My July article highlighted JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon's statements made during the bank's 2Q earnings

This article was written by

Richard J. Parsons profile picture
Richard J. Parsons
6.03K Followers
Richard J. Parsons is a former banker who writes about the banking industry as well as market risk. He is currently working on his third book about banks. His first book, "Broke: America's Banking System" (2013, RMA), describes why the industry is prone to catastrophic cycles that produced 3,000 bank failures in the U.S. between 1985 and 2012. The second book, "Investing in Banks" (2016, RMA) examines why a small group of elite banks of all sizes consistently overperform the industry over time and through the ups and downs of business cycles. The new book will update "Investing in Banks" with data from 2016-2021. Parsons is a frequent contributor to The Risk Management Journal. He teaches the Advanced Operational Risk Management course for the RMA. Prior to writing and speaking about the banking industry, Parsons spent more than 31 years at Bank of America where he was an executive vice president and member of the Management Operating Committee. In his last role he chaired the bank’s Operational and Compliance Risk Committee and the Emerging Risk Committee. Parsons has a BA in history from Ohio Wesleyan University and an MBA from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JPM, BAC, BAC.PL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.