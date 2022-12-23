Green Brick Partners: A Rising Star At A Fair Price

Dec. 27, 2022 2:16 PM ETGreen Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK)
Summary

  • Green Brick Partners, Inc. is a leader in the U.S. homebuilding industry with the highest Net Income Margin of around 17%.
  • Green Brick Partners is a bargain at the liquidation value of $18.5 per share.
  • With the current interest rate and inflation headwind, there is a good chance of buying Green Brick Partners at the bargain price of $18.5 in the near future.
  • Green Brick Partners, Inc. is currently trading at a P/E of 4 compared to a five years average P/E of 9.
  • The worst possible case target price for Green Brick Partners, Inc. is around $25 per share.

Working at construction site in blurred motion

vitranc/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Purchasing shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NYSE:GRBK) below its liquidation value of $18.5 per share is a bargain; this share price was last seen in June 2022. We believe this could happen again in

I am the founder of Honors Student Learning, we train high students to participate in investment contest. I am passionate about equity investment and I started value investing in 2015 April. Recently, I have factored market psychology into investing and I was able to generate more than 6000% portfolio return in 2021 to Present.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in GRBK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is co-authored by Aryan Sablok from St. George's School.

