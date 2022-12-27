Sell FEN And Buy FEI

Trapping Value
Trapping Value
Marketplace

Summary

  • Three First Trust Funds are extremely similar and provide exposure to almost the same underlying holdings.
  • We examine FEN and FEI today and give you our 2023 outlook.
  • We look back at our call at the beginning of 2022 and tell you why it gave you so much excess in returns over buy and hold.
A hand reaches out to turn off the light in the room. Energy saving topics

happyphoton/iStock via Getty Images

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) is a fund we last covered exactly two years back.

-

Seeking Alpha

To say that the fund has performed well versus the benchmarks would be a massive understatement.

-

Seeking Alpha - Returns Since Last Article

-

FEI

-

FEI Holdings July 31, 2022

-

FEI Holdings July 31, 2022

-

FEN Holdings

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

-

Seeking Alpha

FEN & FPL: discount or premium to NAV

A Switch From FEN Makes Sense

Chart
Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TRP, BP, KEY:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

