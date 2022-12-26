Metalla Royalty & Streaming: A Merger Potential In 2023

Dec. 27, 2022 3:41 PM ETMetalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA), MTA:CA
Summary

  • Revenues for the third quarter of 2022 were $0.66 million, down from $0.79 million in the same quarter a year ago and up from $0.46 million in 2Q22.
  • Cash on hand is $3.30 million, and long-term debt was $11.10 million at the end of September 2022.
  • I recommend buying MTA between $4.91 and $4.50 with possible lower support at $4.40.
Coins from Savings – Horizontal

reddroomstudios/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

On May 13, 2022, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based Canadian Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSE: NYSE:MTA) announced its operating and financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

Note: This article is an update

Chart
Data by YCharts

Metalla Royalty & Streaming assets

MTA Map Assets (MTA Presentation)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming revenues

MTA Quarterly Revenues History (Fun Trading)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming free cash flow

MTA Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming gold equivalent production

MTA Quarterly Gold Equivalent production history (Fun Trading)

Chart

MTA Assets (MTA Presentation)

Map

MTA the Pasqua Lama Royalty acquisition (MTA Presentation)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming gold equivalent price realized

MTA Gold price history (Fun Trading)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming cash vs debt

MTA Quarterly Cash versus debt history (Fun Trading)

MTA technical analysis chart

MTA TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MTA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short-term MTA and own a small speculative long-term position.

Comments

