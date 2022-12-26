SCHY: Good Methodology But Wait For The Right Environment

Summary

  • The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF is based on the same stock selection criteria as the successful SCHD ETF.
  • It currently has a 3.7% distribution yield based on a portfolio of global value stocks.
  • In its short operating history, Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF appears to lag the SCHD. I believe this is due to the U.S. market outperforming global markets.
  • However, if we get a replay of the early 2000s where the world outperforms the U.S., I would expect the roles to reverse between the SCHY and the SCHD.

World Map on digital display

da-kuk

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) is based on the same core security selection criteria as the successful Schwab U.S. Equity Dividend ETF (SCHD). With a limited operating history, it is difficult to draw conclusions

SCHY portfolio characteristics

Figure 1 - SCHY portfolio characteristics (schwabassetmanagement.com)

SCHY sector and geographical allocation

Figure 2 - SCHY sector and geographical allocation (schwabassetmanagement.com)

SCHY returns

Figure 3 - SCHY returns (schwabassetmanagement.com)

SCHY distribution

Figure 4 - SCHY distribution (Seeking Alpha)

SCHD sector allocation

Figure 5 - SCHD sector allocation (schwabassetmanagement.com)

SCHD returns

Figure 6 - SCHD returns (schwabassetmanagement.com)

S&P 500 vs. MSCI World Index

Figure 7 - S&P500 vs. MSCI World Index (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

