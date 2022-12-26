Estee Lauder: The Weakest Link

Julien Lefebvre
Summary

  • Estée Lauder ranks amongst the industry leaders in terms of valuation, edging L’Oréal on P/E and EV/EBITDA ratios.
  • The company’s revenue contracted 16% YoY and the outlook is grim, with EPS targets down 57% YoY and a 10% revenue decline for the last twelve months.
  • While its competitors continue growing, Estee Lauder is the only company that experienced a significant sales and margin contraction in both Q2 and Q3-2022.
  • Analysts have already revised their earnings projections for the company, yet persisting margin pressures adding to revenue decline could be a cause for an earnings surprise.

Disclaimer: Estee Lauder reports in June. FY refers to its fiscal year. For comparison with peers, CY (calendar years) are used.

The Beauty Sector's Liar’s Poker

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in EL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

