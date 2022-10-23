Great Companies At Good Prices: 3 Fast-Growing Industrial REITs

Dec. 28, 2022
Philip Eric Jones
Summary

  • Industrial REIT prices have been hammered in 2022 by the flight to yield.
  • The selloff has been disconnected from the companies' fundamental performance, which has been stellar.
  • This has created a situation where several Industrial REITs may be oversold, and are available at unusually attractive prices.
  • This article examines the metrics for 3 such companies, with stellar balance sheets and sizzling growth in revenue, cash flow, and dividends.
Truck is carrying container is parking in front warehouse at night time

pattier/iStock via Getty Images

Despite outstanding performance from most of the companies in the sector, it has been a tough year for Industrial REIT (real estate investment trust) shares. While the average REIT as measured by the Equity REIT Index has lost (-28.68)% this year, Industrials

List of 18 REIT sectors, showing Casinos, Net Lease, and Hotels leading the way, with Apartments, Offices, and Cannabis bringing up the rear.

Hoya Capital Income Builder

line graph showing e-commerce penetration of retail sales going up steadily over past 5 years, from 11% to 22%, and continuing to increase in next two years

Prologis investor presentation

line chart showing Industrial vacancies plummeting to record lows, especially for global seaport-connected markets, and text indicating a need for 270 - 700 million square feet more logistics space to meet currently known demand

Hoya Capital Income Builder

line chart, showing true months of logistics space falling from nearly 100 in 2011 to just 6 in 2022, while logistics space rents exploded to 20% growth in 2021 and nearly 30% in 2022

Prologis investor presentation

pie chart showing rents are only 5% of supply chain company costs, while transportation costs about 50%, labor between 25 and 30%, and inventory the other 20 - 25%

Prologis investor presentation

map of the world, showing 618 msf in the U.S., 239 msf in Europe, 107 msf in Asia, and 77 msf in South America (all in Brazil)

Prologis Q3 2022 supplemental

logos of leading tenants, showing 29% of revenue coming from customers in the 3PL business, 23% from retailers, 21% from wholesalers, 15% from manufacturers, and 10% from transportation firms

Prologis investor presentation

table showing data as described in text. Amazon is leading customer, accounting for 5% of rental income

Prologis Q3 2022 supplemental

maps of the U.S. and Europe, showing the largest land holdings in Souther California, San Francisco Bay Area, New York/New Jersey, Toronto, the UK, Mexico, and Germany

Prologis investor presentation

bar chart showing 17% CAGR in assets under management, and 22% CAGR in fees related to third party management

Prologis investor presentation

Company logo

Rexford Industrial Realty

map of U.S., showing comparative size of major markets, with Southern California worth $39 billion, while New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Dallas/Forth Worth add up to %41 billion

Rexford Realty

bar chart showing data as described in text

Rexford investor presentation

line chart showing steep increases of about 5 million square feet per year since 2013, with an average of about 75% being off-market or lightly-marketed

Rexford investor presentation

bar chart showing total investment growing from $81 million in 2019 to an estimated $878 million in 2024, while value creation grows from $55 million in 2019 to $789 million in 2024

Rexford investor presentation

pie chart showing data as described in text

Rexford investor presentation

Company logo

EastGroup Properties, Inc.

Map of U.S., showing EGP assets concentrated across the southern half of the U.S., with regional offices in Dallas, Atlanta, and Los Angeles, but no assets in New Mexico, Louisiana, Mississippi, or Alabama

EastGroup investor presentation

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EGP, PLD, REXR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: A Buy, Sell, or Hold rating in this article does not constitute a Buy, Sell, or Hold recommendation. All investors should exercise their own due diligence, before investing in any stock.

Comments (2)

