Innovative Industrial: Cannabis Market At Risk To Worsening Macroeconomics

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
4.32K Followers

Summary

  • While vice industries have boomed during the pandemic, we are already seeing a rapid reversal in some mature cannabis markets, with wholesale prices declining by -50% YoY.
  • The illicit market may remain a drag on the legal market's profitability as well, due to the elevated cannabis taxes of up to 20% in some US states.
  • The market sentiment is further worsened by the omission of the SAFE Banking Act from the recently proposed cannabis bill.
  • While IIPR has performed well thus far, it remains to be seen how the whole cannabis market may perform during the uncertain macroeconomics in 2023.
Beautiful Woman Smoking Marijuana In Plantation.

ArtistGNDphotography

We have previously covered Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc (NYSE:IIPR) here as a pre-FQ3'22-earnings article in October 2022. Its previous financial and projected performance through FY2023 were discussed in detail, together with the prospects of state-level legalization. At that time, many market analysts

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
4.32K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.