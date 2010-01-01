MediaAlpha: A Key Partner For Insurance Companies

Dec. 27, 2022 5:54 PM ETMediaAlpha, Inc. (MAX)EVER
Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
175 Followers

Summary

  • The cost of acquiring new customers in the insurance industry is rising.
  • MediaAlpha, Inc. is well positioned to capitalize on the insurance industry's underlying secular trends.
  • MediaAlpha has a proprietary platform that collects massive amounts of data which improves the flywheel effect.

Insurance company client take out complete insurance concept. Assurance and insurance: car, real estate and property, travel, finances, health, family and life. 3d render yellow

Phiwath Jittamas

Overview

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) has 24% upside. Insurance companies are looking for ways to improve their return on investment in marketing as customer acquisition costs rise. MAX's platform is well-suited to address these challenges by helping buyers target high-quality

Flywheel

S-1

Valuation

Author's estimates

This article was written by

Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
175 Followers
I take a fundamentals-based approach to value investing.I disagree with the common misconception held by many investors that low multiple stocks must be cheap. I look for companies that offer the best long-term durability at the most affordable prices. Consequently, I have a propensity to be drawn to companies with steady long-term growth, no cyclicality, and a robust balance sheet.Nevertheless, investing in successful company is risky because one may end up paying too much (this is where valuation matters). I firmly believe this, yet there are situations where the development runway is so vast that price matters much less in the immediate future.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.