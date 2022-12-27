Justin Sullivan

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) experienced a serious decline in December due to persistent and growing concerns over the firm’s platform growth prospects. Roku has lost 82% of its value this year, and the over-the-top decline indicates to me that investors have become way too negative on the streaming platform. Considering that Roku benefits from a secular shift toward streaming TV, has positive engagement trends, and a growing ARPU figure, I believe the risk profile right now is possibly at its most attractive point in years!

Undeserved December drop

Shares of Roku dropped 31% in December and reached a new 1-year low at $40.88 as well. However, the drop occurred without the company reporting earnings or a material event which strongly indicates that the market has become overly pessimistic regarding Roku’s growth prospects. While Roku has challenges in the near term, such as the digital advertising slowdown, I believe the drop in December especially is unjustified.

Data by YCharts

Healthy ARPU and engagement trends in a growing market

The most important metric for streaming companies, besides subscriber or account growth, is average revenue per user/ARPU. This figure shows investors whether or not a streaming platform can actually improve customer monetization, and Roku surely can do it. And although it is true that Roku’s account growth has slowed down over the last year, the company has grown its ARPU figure consistently. In the third-quarter, Roku’s average revenue per user increased to $44.25 per account which showed a year over year increase of 10%. While ARPU growth rates are also decelerating -- Roku grew its average revenue per user 49% year over year in Q3’21 -- the company’s key metrics still point in the right direction.

Take engagement, for example, a key measure for streaming companies.

Roku's streaming hours in the third-quarter reached an all-time high of 21.9B and showed 21% year over growth as Roku continued to make progress in attracting new customers to the platform. Just in FY 2022, and despite fading pandemic tailwinds, Roku acquired 5.3M new active accounts which supports both ARPU growth as well as growing platform engagement going forward. These key figures -- engagement and ARPU -- highlight favorable platform trends that I believe the market currently undervalues. Roku has grown its engagement consistently over time and I don't see it stopping any time soon.

Roku Hours Streamed, Source: Statista

To be fair, Roku is seeing a slowdown in key metrics… and this has translated into decelerating platform top line growth as well. In part, Roku’s decelerating revenues are due to a slowdown in the advertising market which streaming platforms, like big technology companies such as Meta Platforms (META), can’t avoid. Due to a slowdown especially in the ad scatter market -- the advertising inventory that isn’t sold upfront -- Roku experienced revenue headwinds that have created negative sentiment overhang for Roku's shares. However, the downturn in advertising is broad and not limited to Roku which likely makes the correction temporary.

Source: Roku

Roku’s platform potential should be evaluated chiefly in the context of accelerating adoption of TV streaming which is a key driver of engagement and ARPU. The cord-cutting phenomenon is real and projections from eMarketer call for declining Pay TV penetration in the years to come. The winner: streaming platforms like Roku that can bring their products and services to a growing market and monetize a larger addressable market in streaming TV. This trend also supports Roku's long-term potential in the digital advertising market as it builds out its channels and grows its platform reach.

Source: Roku

Roku's valuation

Roku’s shares dropped to a new 1-year low in December and the company’s valuation and risk profile are both attractive for long term investors that can see past the anti-streaming sentiment that currently prevails in the stock market.

Roku is expected to continue to see solid top line growth in the foreseeable future. Revenue estimates provided by Seeing Alpha show that Roku could grow its revenues from $3.0B in FY 2022 to $5.0B in FY 2026, implying an average annual growth rate of 14%.

Roku is not profitable yet, but it could become profitable by FY 2026 which is when EPS projections turn positive. Currently, Roku trades at a P/S ratio of 1.8 X which is significantly below Roku's 1-year average P/S ratio and less than half of Netflix (NFLX)'s P/S ratio of 3.9 X.

Data by YCharts

Risks with Roku

The obvious risk for Roku is moderating growth in key metrics such as account, ARPU and revenue growth. However, Roku is still growing in all of these metrics, just not as fast as it used to during the pandemic and there is a real chance that platform growth accelerates once the digital advertising market rebounds as well. What would change my mind about Roku is if the streaming platform experienced more trouble acquiring new accounts and Roku’s ARPU were to see a significant drop.

Final thoughts

Enough is enough and I added to my Roku, Inc. block last week. Shares of Roku have lost 82% of their value this year and December was an especially brutal month. However, investors had very little reason to actually sell Roku since the company reported no material event recently and earnings for Q4’22 are only due in February 2023. I believe the market is currently loving its contempt for Roku, which, by looking at the firm’s strong engagement trends, is a bit hard to understand. As long as customer acquisition and ARPU are growing and secular shifts toward streaming TV persist, Roku, Inc. has a very good chance of being a rebound stock in 2023!