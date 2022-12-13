BKLN: Enjoy The Growing Yield While You Wait For A Better Entry Point

Dec. 27, 2022 6:30 PM ETInvesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)
Radar Insights profile picture
Radar Insights
60 Followers

Summary

  • Senior loans are, thanks to their floating rates and short duration, the best performing bond category this year.
  • They now face a double challenge: high inflation (and hence high interest costs) and a slowing economy.
  • When do you want to buy senior loans? When you have a booming economy that leads to rising rates and a low default risk. That’s not really the case now.
  • Enjoy the nice yield while you’re waiting and consider adding senior loans to your portfolio when the economic outlook improves again. Our favorite senior loan ETF is the Invesco Senior Loan ETF.

Leveraged Loan is shown on the conceptual business photo

Andrii Dodonov

Rising rates have led to a bad year for bonds. The best performers in bond land are those with short durations and/or floating rates, like e.g. senior loans.

Rising rates lead to higher income for investors in

Figure 1: Senior loans in the capital structure

Figure 1: Senior loans in the capital structure (Invesco)

Figure 2: Diversification benefits

Figure 2: Diversification benefits (Invesco)

Figure 3: Rising rates impact

Figure 3: Rising rates impact (Invesco)

Figure 4: Default rate

Figure 4: Default rate (Voya Investment Management)

Figure 5: Impact interest rate movements

Figure 5: Impact interest rate movements (Nuveen)

Figure 6: May 2023 target rate probabilities

Figure 6: May 2023 target rate probabilities (CME Group)

Figure 7: FOMC dot plot

Figure 7: FOMC dot plot (CME Group)

Figure 8: Rating allocation

Figure 8: Rating allocation (Invesco)

Figure 9: Top 10 holdings

Figure 9: Top 10 holdings (Invesco)

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

