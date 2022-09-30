Cogent Biosciences: Multiple Inflection Points For FY23, Hold For Now

Dec. 27, 2022 7:02 PM ETCogent Biosciences, Inc. (COGT)BPMC, PFE
Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.33K Followers

Summary

  • Cogent Biosciences, Inc. is building momentum around its bezuclastinib compound.
  • FY22 saw a number of positive advancements of the company's pipeline.
  • The price response to these updates hasn't held into the final stages of the year, however.
  • There are multiple inflection points to keep an eye out for in FY23, namely readouts from the PEAK and SUMMIT trials.
  • Despite this, current broad market fundamentals command a defensive outlook to equities in our opinion; hence, we rate COGT a hold right now.

Innovations in medicine Abstract Molecular Structure

MF3d

Investment Summary

Investigational cancer drugs have caught the eye of many savvy healthcare-focused investors over the last 5 years. Adding to that, clinical trial momentum has been building at pace in terms of the breakthrough's made in the segment. One case

r4tvfv

Data: Updata

trgfv

Data: COGT Q3 FY22 10-Q, pp. 16, see: "Pipeline".

refrsdv

Data: COGT Q3 FY22 10-Q, pp. 25, see: "Liquidity and Capital Resources"

trfv

Data: Seeking Alpha COGT, see: "Valuation".

trgfv

Data: Seeking Alpha COGT quote page

trgfdv

Data: Updata

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.33K Followers
Buy side equity portfolio strategist serving mandates throughout EU/US/APAC. Helping you position your portfolios for the future is my top priority. Shoot me a message to discuss trade ides or talk portfolio construction. Disclaimer:The opinions expressed in all articles do not constitute as investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.