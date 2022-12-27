Workday: Buy While It's Quietly Hitting Targets

Dec. 27, 2022 9:20 PM ETWorkday, Inc. (WDAY)
Summary

  • Shares of Workday have declined 40% this year, despite consistent fundamental performance.
  • Despite its ~$6 billion annual revenue run rate, the company continues to grow at a ~20% y/y pace, which is unusual for a company of its size.
  • Workday continues to cite a $125+ billion market opportunity, indicating that it is still only 5% penetrated into its TAM.
  • The company recently announced a $500 million buyback program. While small in terms of its market cap, it is a signal of management confidence in the business.
  • Workday remains relatively modestly valued at ~5x forward revenue.

Every long-term oriented investor should have their shopping lists ready right now: the best stocks to buy, in my view, are high-quality tech names that have seen significant reductions in share price despite minimal disruption to fundamental performance this year.

Chart

Workday TAM

Workday TAM (Workday Q3 earnings deck)

Workday Q3 results

Workday Q3 results (Workday Q3 earnings release)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WDAY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

