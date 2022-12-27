10x Genomics: Long-Term Growth Potential Marred By Near-Term Funding Risks

Dec. 27, 2022 10:05 PM ET10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG)
JP Research profile picture
JP Research
3.57K Followers

Summary

  • 10x Genomics is targeting larger addressable market opportunities over the mid to long term.
  • The accelerated Xenium launch will bolster the growth potential but may be insufficient to plug a looming shortfall next year.
  • While cost cuts will help, it remains unclear if they will be sufficient to mitigate a narrowing liquidity runway.

10x Genomics headquarters in East San Francisco Bay Area

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) held its inaugural investor day earlier this month, highlighting the case for a significantly larger addressable market opportunity long-term and an enhanced near-term growth outlook following the commercial launch

Chart

TAM Overview

10x Genomics

Xenium Overview

10x Genomics

FY23 Opex and Capex Targets

10x Genomics

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
3.57K Followers
A passionately curious analyst.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.