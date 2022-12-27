XLY: Consumer Plays Are Very Beaten Down - That Is An Opportunity

Summary

  • Funds like XLY which track companies labeled "Consumer Discretionary" have been hammered in 2022. This is one of the worst performing sectors.
  • Concerns over inflation and an impending recession suggest that plenty of this weakness is justifiable. Further, it suggests more weakness could be on the way.
  • However, there is a flip side to this story. Such beaten down sectors often represent value opportunities - especially those with a longer term focus.
  • Retail sales over the holiday season were actually quite strong. Further, the labor market remains favorable for job seekers, despite recent layoffs. This bodes well for wage hikes and continued consumer strength.
Asian male florist, owner of small business flower shop, using digital tablet while working on laptop against flowers and plants. Checking stocks, taking customer orders, selling products online. Daily routine of running a small business with technology

AsiaVision

Main Thesis / Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLY) as an investment option at its current market price. This is a fund that seeks to "provide

Fund Performance

Fund Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Sector Performance (2022)

Sector Performance (2022) (Fidelity)

YTD Performance (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/XLY' title='Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF'>XLY</a>)

YTD Performance (XLY) (Seeking Alpha)

Retail Sales Snapshot

Retail Sales Snapshot (YOY) (Mastercard)

Ratio of Job Seekers To Job Openings

Ratio of Job Seekers To Job Openings (St. Louis Fed)

XLY's Top Holdings

XLY's Top Holdings (State Street)

CPI

Inflation Rate (Bureau of Labor Statistics)

CEF/ETF income and arbitrage strategies, 8%+ portfolio yields

Macro-focused investor, working for a major U.S. bank. I grew up in New York, but escaped to North Carolina. I was a D1 athlete in college (men's tennis) and compete competitively to this day. My Bachelor's and MBA are both in Finance.

I provide reasoned, fact-based analysis of different funds and sectors. I list my portfolio here so readers can gain insight into what I am buying/holding, what I'm not, and how that lines up with the views I present in my articles. 

Broad market: VOO; QQQ; DIA, RSP

Sectors: VPU / BUI; VDE / UCO; KBWB; XRT

Non-US: EWC; EWU; EIRL; EWA

Dividends: DGRO; SDY, SCHD

Municipals/Debt Funds: NEA, BBN, PDO, BGT

Stocks: WMT, JPM, MAA, SWBI, MCD, DG, WM

Cash position: 25%

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in XLY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I own MCD

