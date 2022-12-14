TriplePoint Venture Growth: A Potential Opportunity

Dec. 28, 2022 12:32 AM ETTriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG)CORZ, CORZW, HRZN, HTFA, HTFB, TRIN
Summary

  • Shares of TPVG had fallen sharply after providing notice that a position in its portfolio would be filing for bankruptcy.
  • While the hit will be significant, as they expect no recovery, this could still create an opportunity.
  • This news overshadowed the other generally positive news of a special dividend.
Written by Nick Ackerman. This article was originally published to members of Cash Builder Opportunities on December 14th, 2022.

TriplePoint Venture Growth (NYSE:TPVG) is the latest venture lending-focused business development company to succumb to

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TRIN, SHORT TPVG PUTS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

