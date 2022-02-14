Activision: High-Yield Investment Amid 2023 Downturn And Recession

Summary

  • Activision Blizzard is a top global video game company, forecasted to yield 23-25% higher returns in 2023.
  • That gives 10-15% higher returns than the S&P 500, even if the S&P 500 potentially reverses.
  • ATVI is a potential arbitrage trade for Warren Buffett and a good fundamental play for Berkshire Hathaway which already held nearly 15 million ATVI shares before the acquisition announcement.
  • MSFT has agreed to an acquisition price of $95 for ATVI, and its business value remains at $95 based on fundamentals even if the acquisition does not go through.

Makers of Popular Candy Crush Game Make Public Debut On New York Stock

Andrew Burton/Getty Images News

Warren Buffett and Berkshire in ATVI

Warren Buffett and Berkshire (BRK) Invest in ATVI: One for Arbitrage, One for Fundamentals.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) has been resilient to macroeconomic downturns. In stark contrast to a YoY and

Google trend analysis

Google trend analysis (Google Trend )

Google trend analysis

Google Trend Analysis (Google Trend)

Cash on Hand comparison: ATVI & EA

Cash on Hand comparison: ATVI & EA (Microtrends)

FCF comparison: ATVI & EA

FCF comparison: ATVI & EA (Microtrends)

Balance Sheet and CF: ATVI vs EA

Balance Sheet and CF: ATVI vs EA (Seeking Alpha)

Net profit margin: ATVI vs EA

Net profit margin: ATVI vs EA (Microtrends)

Net income margin: ATVI vs EA

Net income margin: ATVI vs EA (Microtrends)

ATVI net revenue breakdown in Q3

ATVI net revenue breakdown in Q3 (ATVI Q3 earnings)

Net revenue breakdown: ATVI vs Blizzard vs King

Net revenue breakdown: ATVI vs Blizzard vs King (ATVI Q3 earnings )

ATVI EPS estimate for 2022 and 2023

ATVI EPS estimate for 2022 and 2023 (Seeking Alpha)

