Holiday Hangover

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
45.84K Followers

Summary

  • Although the S&P 500 gapped up at the open, it has traded lower throughout the morning.
  • The final week of the year has not been an overwhelmingly positive period for equities.
  • This is also typically the quietest period of the year. Since 1994, average volume in the final week of the year has been roughly two-thirds of the norm.

Financial stock exchange market display screen board on the street, selective focus

Nikada

Although the S&P 500 gapped up at the open, it has traded lower throughout the morning and is on pace to fall to start out the final week of the year. As we noted last week, the final week of the

SPY average daily percentage change by calendar day since 1994

Author

SPY average volume by calendar day since 1994, as a percentage of 200-day moving average

Author

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
45.84K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.