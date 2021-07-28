S&P 500 In 2023: Brace For A Fed Pivot

Dec. 28, 2022 1:00 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)SPY
Atlas Equity Research profile picture
Atlas Equity Research
416 Followers

Summary

  • The Fed continues to claim that it won’t pivot, but its credibility has eroded.
  • Things will initially get worse, but a recession could be beneficial for the economy in the long run as it will clear out malinvestments.
  • However, mountains of debt and decades of easy money policies will make the hit too hard to bear and the Fed will most likely pivot.
  • This will likely result in multiples expansion on the stock market, sending the S&P 500 to 4,534.

United States US stock market economy growth and recovery concept. S&P500 index in wooden blocks with increasing stack of coins in black background.

John Kevin

2022 has been quite challenging for the stock market as the S&P 500 (SP500) has lost nearly 20%, following rapid rate hikes by the Fed in order to tame the raging inflation. Despite recent data indicating

Chart
Data by YCharts

NPV

The discount rate effect (Mises Institute)

bankruptcy

Bankruptcy filings in the US (S&P Global)

zombies

Share of zombie companies in the US (Goldman Sachs)

Chart

layoffs

Big Tech layoffs (Visual Capitalist)

Chart
Data by YCharts

index

S&P/Case-Shiller US National Home Price Index (FRED)

sales

Existing home sales in the US (Trading Economics)

weights

CPI basket weights as of 2021 year-end (BLS)

debt

US national debt highlights (US Treasury)

poll

Public perception in the US about interest rates (The Economist/YouGov)

rates

Fed's Funds Rate dynamics (Trading Economics)

multiples

S&P 500 Forward P/E (Yardeni Research)

This article was written by

Atlas Equity Research profile picture
Atlas Equity Research
416 Followers
Focused on value plays, preferably with a near term catalyst and/or improving market conditions. My approach is grounded on the fundamentals of the business, emphasizing its ability to generate cash and withstand unfavorable economic environment.   * Associated with Insight Analytics

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.