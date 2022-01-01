Crescat Capital December Research Letter: Mining Industry Renaissance

Dec. 28, 2022 1:10 AM ETNEM, NGT:CA
Crescat Capital profile picture
Crescat Capital
393 Followers

Summary

  • Global gold production has been falling since 2019 and is likely in the early stages of a new secular downtrend.
  • It is becoming increasingly challenging to find precious metals.
  • Central banks have been anything but shy in accumulating gold recently.
  • We are also seeing mining companies paying excessive dividends recently.
  • We believe there is a significant downside risk ahead, especially for popular megacap tech stocks.

Gold bars 1000 grams pure gold,business investment and wealth concept.wealth of Gold

Oselote

chart: Global central banks' gold holdings

Mining Industry Renaissance

We are at a key inflection point for the precious metals industry today. The overwhelming social pressure to adopt the green revolution, renewable energy technologies, and electrification has forced the gold mining industry to shift its capital and

chart: global gold production vs. gold prices

chart: gold production of major miners

chart: gold reserves of top 10 miners

chart: declining average grade of existing gold reserves

chart: After forming a 20-year base, we are seeing the early signs of an upward move in gold holdings as a component of foreign reserves in relation to US Treasuries, German Bunds, UK Gilts, and JGBs.

chart: miners continue to generate near-record levels of cash flows today.

chart: Highest Cash Levels in History

chart: precious metals mining companies just went through a long deleveraging process

chart: Among the top-ten gold and silver miners, the aggregate capex as a percentage of cash flows has been in a secular declining trend since the Global Financial Crisis.

chart: while gold is currently near its 2011 highs, aggregate capital spending for the miners remains at historically depressed levels.

chart: After two decades of continuous equity dilution, the top ten gold and silver miners have had three years of record share buybacks.

chart: mining companies paying very excessive dividends recently.

chart: The aggregate P/E ratio for the precious and base metals’ miners in the S&P 500 Metals Mining Index is at its lowest level since the Global Financial Crisis.

chart: the gold price is almost back to its 2011 monthly highs. If that is the playbook for the miners, there is 85% upside from here.

chart: the mining industry is likely to gain significant traction over the next several years.

chart: Silver relative to M2 money supply

chart: We recently saw the largest 2-day drop in the DXY index since the Plaza Accord in 1985

chart: silver just had its strongest November performance in 52 years.

chart: silver is poised for a major catch-up

news headline: Extreme Bearish Sentiment

chart: independent yield spreads often provided very premature signals about the risk of a recession.

chart: In the 24 months after all seven prior instances of the signal, equal dollars invested on each side of this trade returned an average of 72% before dividends.

chart: With such a strong macro tailwind, the ratio appears ripe for a major breakout from its multi-year resistance.

chart: In the tech bust, the comps plunged to just 6x by October 2002.

table: Estimated Performance through November

This article was written by

Crescat Capital profile picture
Crescat Capital
393 Followers
Crescat is a global macro asset management firm. Our mission is to grow and protect wealth over the long term. We deploy tactical investment themes based on proprietary value-driven equity and macro models. Our goal is industry leading absolute and risk-adjusted returns over complete business cycles with low correlation to common benchmarks. We apply our investment process across a mix of asset classes and strategies to assist with each client’s unique needs and objectives:Crescat Global Macro: Our flagship hedge fund invests long and short around the world to take advantage of opportunities in any asset class. The strategy exploits both cyclical and secular macro themes throughout global equity, commodity, currency, and fixed income markets.Crescat Long/Short: The cure for the common index fund. Guided by Crescat’s fundamental stock-scoring model and macro themes, our equity-only hedge fund seeks to deliver alpha from long and short stock picking combined with intrepid navigation of the business cycle. This fund can be tactically net short in highly overvalued markets ahead of and during probable bear markets.Crescat Large Cap: An actively managed portfolio of global large cap equities. Crescat’s longest running strategy has outperformed the S&P 500 over the long term through multiple business cycles. It is a long-only, separately managed account (SMA) strategy. In extreme times, this strategy can hold up to 50% cash and precious metals to protect against expected macro downturns.Crescat Precious Metals: A core macro asset class for a variety of economic conditions. Offers strong appreciation potential during both inflationary and recessionary environments. We navigate the precious metals cycle through this long-only SMA strategy focused on a well-researched portfolio of global all-cap gold and silver mining equities. Precious metals securities offer healthy long-term total return prospects with low correlation to more highly trafficked asset classes.Important disclosures can be found here.

Additional disclosure: © 2008-2022 Crescat Capital LLC. All rights reserved.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.