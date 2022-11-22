Fallen Angels And What To Do With Them: #3 Meta Platforms

Leon Laake profile picture
Leon Laake
419 Followers

Summary

  • Since the start of the year, the market has been under enormous pressure.
  • Inflation, rate hikes, supply-chain disruptions, and China's zero-covid policy all trigger a global recession.
  • This environment brought even the most loved stocks to their knees, stocks that were market favorites for the last several years and put out incredible returns for their shareholders but have had trouble this year.
  • In this series, I want to look at some of these stocks and give a quick look at their recent developments and if they are "buys" yet.
Meta European head office

Derick Hudson

Introduction

In this series, I write about stocks I call "Fallen Angels". You can read what exactly I mean by this term in the introduction of the two prior articles of this series.

  1. Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) - read here.
  2. Nvidia

This article was written by

Leon Laake profile picture
Leon Laake
419 Followers
I am a 23 years old financial advisor/wealth manager at a local bank and a long-time investor from Germany. I have learned to analyze stocks due to my research and through my several degrees, which I can't name here because they can´t be translated into English.I focus on generating income with my invested money, mainly analyzing stocks that pay dividends. Either high yielders or stocks with great dividend growth. Contrary to this, I invest in small, highly disruptive companies with a minor part of my portfolio to boost overall performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.