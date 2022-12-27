Infinera: Short-Term Pain, But ICE6 And Pluggables Should Drive Long-Term Growth

Dec. 28, 2022 3:56 AM ETInfinera Corporation (INFN)
Gary Bourgeault profile picture
Gary Bourgeault
12.83K Followers

Summary

  • ICE6 grabs over 30 percent of product revenue in the quarter, including from several large customers - projected to be at 20-25 percent of full-year revenue for 2022.
  • When taking into account the company absorbed over $50 million in supply chain cost in 2022, expected revenue growth for full-year 2022 is a solid performance.
  • The company is strongly positioned for a strong rebound once supply chain issues improve and the economy rebounds.

Abstract background with interweaving of colored lines and dots. Network connection structure. Data exchange. 3D

Olena Lishchyshyna/iStock via Getty Images

Over the last several years, Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN), which provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services around the world, has struggled to sustainably break out, always seeming to represent a lot of potential but never being

INFN Highlights

Investor Presentation

INFN Comparison by Quarters

Investor Presentation

INFN Chart

TradingView

This article was written by

Gary Bourgeault profile picture
Gary Bourgeault
12.83K Followers
I am a former investment advisor and owner of several businesses. These days I invest only for myself while continuing to write on a variety of financial and economic topics.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.