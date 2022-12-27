Glacier Bancorp: Positive Earnings Outlook Appears Priced-In

Dec. 28, 2022 6:08 AM ETGlacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI)
Sheen Bay Research profile picture
Sheen Bay Research
2.81K Followers

Summary

  • Mortgage banking income is unlikely to fall further from the third quarter’s level.
  • Inflation will likely boost non-interest expenses.
  • The outlook for the top line appears bright because of sticky deposit costs and moderate credit demand.
  • The December 2023 target price suggests a small upside from the current market price. Further, GBCI is offering a small and unattractive dividend yield.

Road Into Estes Park

RiverNorthPhotography

Earnings of Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI) will get pressurized by the recent fall in non-interest income and the anticipated surge in non-interest expenses. On the other hand, the growth of loans and the margin will lift earnings. Overall, I'm expecting Glacier Bancorp to

Mortgage Industry Forecast

Mortgage Bankers Association

Chart
Data by YCharts

Net interest margin history Glacier Bancorp

SEC Filings

This article was written by

Sheen Bay Research profile picture
Sheen Bay Research
2.81K Followers
Around 10 years of experience covering Banks and Macroeconomics. Passionate about discovering lucrative investments and generating alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.