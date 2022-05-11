LUV Is In The Air - Or Not!

Dec. 28, 2022 7:00 AM ETSouthwest Airlines Co. (LUV)AAL3 Comments
Steven Cress profile picture
Steven Cress
Summary

Summary

  • Southwest Airlines (LUV) canceled thousands of flights over the Christmas holiday, leaving thousands stranded after declaring a “state of operational emergency.”.
  • Airlines have struggled with labor shortages, inflation, and costs pressuring work and wage standards since the pandemic. Despite headwinds, some airlines have increased fares and are recovering from the pandemic.
  • Although a recession is expected in 2023 that could prompt a slowdown in discretionary spending, LUV poses a buying opportunity, -22% YTD, undervalued, and reported solid Q3 earnings.
  • We’ll discuss why Southwest stock experienced a fall over the holidays but offers tremendous quant metrics, including excellent profitability, strong momentum, and upward analyst earnings revisions that could offer upside for 2023.

Southwest Airlines Experiences Major Flight Cancellations Across U.S.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images News

Why Did Southwest Cancel Thousands of Flights?

Travelers of Southwest were not feeling the LUV after an unusually high number of employees called in to work over the holidays. Southwest VP of ground operations Chris Johnson had

Airline Stock Declines (12/27/22)

Airline Stock Declines (12/27/22) (FactSet, WSJ)

Domestic Market Share of U.S. Airlines (Jan to Dec 2021)

Domestic Market Share of U.S. Airlines (Jan to Dec 2021) (Statista 2022)

Southwest Stock Sustainable Cost Position

Southwest Stock Sustainable Cost Position (LUV Q3 2022 Investor Presentation)

LUV Network/Market Growth Plans

LUV Network/Market Growth Plans (LUV Stock Q3 2022 Investor Presentation)

Southwest Airlines Stock Profitability

Southwest Airlines Stock Profitability (Seeking Alpha Premium)

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (3)

