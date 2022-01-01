Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) came across our desk as a liquid setup that is currently trading with under-average levels of implied volatility. With implied volatility being mean reverting in nature, opportunity always presents itself when it is trading at extremes (either very high or very low compared to itself over time). Before we get into strategy, let's see where Teva Pharmaceutical is from profitability, technical and valuation standpoints.
In terms of a standard value play, one would find it hard to get a better setup as we see from the valuation multiples below. Teva continues to trade well below the sector averages with the company's sales and earnings in particular meaningfully cheaper in earnest.
|Metric
|Forward Multiple
|5-Year Average
|Sector Averages
|Price To Earnings (Non-GAAP)
|3.63
|4.79
|19.11
|Price To Book
|1.03
|0.86
|2.61
|Price To Sales
|0.68
|0.77
|4.19
|Price To Cash-Flow
|13.2
|13 Approx
|16.36
From a profitability standpoint, the company looks strong with Teva's return on capital over the past 12 months coming in at 5.36% and EBITDA margins remaining firm at 27.62% over the same timeframe. However, as we can see from the consensus estimates below, there have been 5 downward EPS revisions over the past three months as opposed to 3 upward revisions. This is due to negative expected rolling quarter sales growth (To the tune of approximately 5% at present), over the next three quarters.
If we go to the long-term technical chart, we see that we have a bullish divergence in the RSI momentum indicator and the ADX trend-following indicator is getting ever closer to giving a long-term buy signal. Furthermore, the recent turning up of the 40-month moving average leads us to believe that we have a bottoming pattern in play here. Suffice it to say, if the 10-month moving average ($8.81) can move convincingly above the 40-month ($9.59), this would send a strong signal that a long-term trending move would be on the cards for Teva.
As we can see below, Teva is currently trading with very low levels of implied volatility both in its near-term cycles as well as its long-term cycles (January 2024). When implied volatility is trading well below its average 52-week range, buying options is preferred to selling them as option prices through vega will naturally increase in value all other things remaining equal.
On the other hand, the problem with buying options is that theta is working against the option buyer. Suffice it to say, until that 40-month moving average gets taken out convincingly by its shorter-term counterpart, buying options in Teva may be risky as the suspected bottoming pattern may endure for some time to come.
This is why we turn to the poor man's covered call or long-term diagonal spread which is the purchase of the long-dated deep-in-the-money call option offset by the sale of an out-of-the-money short-term option. The advantage of this setup is numerous over the purchase of buying TEVA stock outright at this juncture.
To sum up, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries looks to be undergoing a long-term bottoming pattern, although recent earnings revisions have disappointed. Therefore, in the event of more sideways action continuing, the play here for us given the stock's liquidity and low implied volatility is a long-term diagonal spread. Investors should remember that this strategy is a long-term strategy so patience as always is key. We look forward to continued coverage.
----------------------
Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. We relentlessly look for opportunity where our aim is to put the odds in our favour in a significant way. We use options to gain leverage when applicable and we usually only enter long positions when the respective stock is trading very close to long-term (Multi-year) support. Our mission is to constantly put ourselves in positions where we have limited downside yet significant upside potential. By doing the above enough times successfully, your portfolio can only but compound its gains fast.
-----------------------
This article was written by
https://individualtrader.net
My name is Jack Foley and I primarily write and research investment commentary as well as trade the markets. I'm Irish but live in Madrid, Spain with my beautiful wife and 2 children. I believe to be successful at this game, one has to have real passion for the markets and be constantly reading and researching material. From fundamentals analysis to technical analysis, options or futures, income or capital gain, long term trading or day trading, there is something for everyone in the markets depending on one's respective goals. "Starting with the end in mind" is a great mindset to start your investment career with respect to ascertaining exactly what you want to get out of the markets. Write down what you want and how quickly you want it. Therefore depending on the capital you are starting out with, you will then know what levels of risk you need to take. Whatever doubt or query you may have, I'm here to help. Shoot me an email in the contact tab and I'll come back to you as soon as possible
https://seekingalpha.com/author/individual-trader/research
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TEVA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments