VLUE: Why I Am More Pessimistic Now

Vasily Zyryanov profile picture
Vasily Zyryanov
1.76K Followers

Summary

  • VLUE is an inexpensive U.S. equities-centered fund favoring mega- and large-caps.
  • VLUE has an interesting interpretation of the value strategy, with a composite used to select underpriced names, yet with sector neutrality that it pursues being a weakness.
  • This year, VLUE has delivered the worst performance amongst the U.S.-centered value ETFs I cover.
  • With unappealing performance and a much lower share of underpriced stocks than a year ago, VLUE does not look attractive, even though its quality characteristics are solid.

Isolated 100 US dollar Bills Stack

eldadcarin/iStock via Getty Images

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) is an underpriced U.S. equities-centered fund favoring mega- and large-caps. The expense ratio of 15 bps is fairly modest; the net assets are north of $7.6

ETFs comparison

Created by the author using data from the funds

ETFs comparison

Created by the author using data from Seeking Alpha. Performance as of December 25

This article was written by

Vasily Zyryanov profile picture
Vasily Zyryanov
1.76K Followers
Vasily Zyryanov is an individual investor and writer.He uses various techniques to find both relatively underpriced equities with strong upside potential and relatively overappreciated companies that have inflated valuation for a reason.In his research, he pays much attention to the energy sector (oil & gas supermajors, mid-cap, and small-cap exploration & production companies, the oilfield services firms), while he also covers a plethora of other industries from mining and chemicals to luxury bellwethers.He firmly believes that apart from simple profit and sales analysis, a meticulous investor must assess Free Cash Flow and Return on Capital to gain deeper insights and avoid sophomoric conclusions.While he favors underappreciated and misunderstood equities, he also acknowledges that some growth stocks do deserve their premium valuation, and its an investor's primary goal to delve deeper and uncover if the market's current opinion is correct or not.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.