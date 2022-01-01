The Yen Rally Is Likely Over

  • Last week, the Bank of Japan decided to raise the upper band of the 10-year JGB yield, which will allow it to trade up by 25 basis points (from 25 to 50 bps). That caused a violent surge in the yen as well as an upswing on both U.S. and European long-term bond yields.
  • If the 10-year U.S. yield rises above 4% and retests the highs from October, the yen likely has a lot of downside to go, given how far it has moved from its October lows.
  • Since the 2022 sell-off started, the first major low in the VIX is 18.45. We are near the lows of that range, even after a 300-point sell-off in the S&P 500 since mid-December.

The low in the yen at 151.95 (per dollar) in October closely coincides with the top in long-term U.S. interest rates (the yen is on an inverted scale here, so when the chart is going up, the yen is weaker, as it means more yen

Japanese yen versus US 10-year government bond chart

Japanese Yen Vs. US 10-Year Government Bonds (Trading Economics)

Standard & Poor's 500 Large Cap Index Chart

S&P Large Cap Index (SPX) (StockCharts.com)

Volatility Index Chart

Volatility Index (VIX) (StockCharts.com)

Nasdaq Volatility Index Chart

Nasdaq Volatility Index (VXN) (StockCharts.com)

