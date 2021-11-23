The end of the year is quickly approaching and if you still haven't made an investment plan for the next year, now is the time.
Having a clear plan and then sticking to it is especially important today because we live in an uncertain world and the stock market has become very volatile.
Without a plan, you will risk making emotional decisions that you could regret later. It is the plan that gives you the discipline to consistently follow your investment strategy, regardless of what the market throws at you.
With that in mind, my investment plan is quite simple.
There are three main things that I want to achieve in 2023:
I want to make steady additions month after month.
I want to seek greater diversification with alternative assets.
I want to accumulate larger positions in REITs specifically.
Below, I discuss these topics in more detail:
This first point of my plan is probably the most important.
I am making the conscious decision to not attempt to time the market.
I am convinced that it is not possible to predict what the market will do in the short run and so I don't worry about it.
This is not just my opinion as several studies prove this point.
To give you a few examples: a study by JPMorgan (JPM) found that the average individual investor has only earned 2% annual returns and that's largely due to failed attempts at timing the market:
Then another study by JPMorgan also found that if you missed the 10 best days in a year, your returns would be very materially lower:
A lot of people today appear to think that prices will keep going lower as we head into a recession and the Fed keeps hitting interest rates.
But it just isn't that simple.
The market is a forward-looking machine and these expectations are already largely priced in. We cannot know how much it is priced in and that's why we cannot time the market. Perhaps, the market has already priced too dire expectations in and it will end up being positively surprised if and when we hit a recession.
We cannot know so we don't worry about it.
Prices are already down significantly, especially in some specific sectors like REITs (VNQ), and the best time to invest is when prices are low. I don't want to risk missing these opportunities and I plan to make steady additions to my portfolio, month after month, and won't try to time the market. We have done that throughout 2022 and we will keep executing the same accumulation strategy in 2023.
The world is today extremely uncertain.
Russia's disastrous invasion of Ukraine could still turn into a third world war, and if China decides to invade Taiwan, the threat of a world war would be even greater.
I want some protection against these significant risks, and the best protection is diversification.
Today, I am very heavily invested in commercial real estate via REITs, stocks, and some preferred shares.
In 2023, I want to add more diversification to that with the addition of some alternative asset classes.
To give you a few examples:
In 2022, I started to build a farmland allocation in my portfolio with an investment in Farmland Partners (FPI), a farmland REIT, and FarmTogether, a farmland crowdfunding site.
Farmland is a safe haven in today's world because people always need to eat, we are not making any more land, and the global population keeps growing. Besides, wars disrupt global supply chains and only make US farmland more valuable.
Another example is Latin America. Until recently, I had no exposure to Latin America, but recently, I began to build a large investment in Patria (PAX), which is the mini-Blackstone (BX) of Latin America. It is an asset manager that helps institutional investors invest in Latin America and it earns fees for managing these investments. I think that the war in Ukraine and the threat of an invasion of Taiwan are going to push a lot of investors to invest in Latin America, which is far away from tensions and has historically served as a safe haven during times of high geopolitical uncertainty:
So going into 2023, I plan to keep diversifying my portfolio with larger investments in farmland, Latin America, and other less-correlated investments that could save my portfolio in case we are hit with a major black swan.
Finally, I will keep investing heavily in my favorite sector, which is REITs.
I think that they offer the best risk-to-reward in today's market because of six key reasons:
The last time REITs were this cheap was following the pandemic crash, and they then doubled in value in the following year:
I already have large positions in REITs and expect to keep accumulating much larger positions in 2023. It is rare to get to buy good real estate at a steep discount and so I don't want to miss these opportunities.
I am sure we can all do something to improve our portfolio in 2023.
My plan is to:
Consciously avoid attempting to time the market.
Make steady purchases month after month.
Diversify my portfolio by including more alternative assets.
Buy larger positions in REITs specifically.
What's your plan? Let us know in the comment section below.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
This article was written by
Jussi Askola is a former private equity real estate investor with experience working for a +$250 million investment firm in Dallas, Texas; and performing property acquisition in Germany. Today, he is the author of "High Yield Landlord” - the #1 ranked real estate service on Seeking Alpha. Join us for a 2-week free trial and get access to all my highest conviction investment ideas. Click here to learn more!
Jussi is also the President of Leonberg Capital - a value-oriented investment boutique specializing in mispriced real estate securities often trading at high discounts to NAV and excessive yields. In addition to having passed all CFA exams, Jussi holds a BSc in Real Estate Finance from University Nürtingen-Geislingen (Germany) and a BSc in Property Management from University of South Wales (UK). He has authored award-winning academic papers on REIT investing, been featured on numerous financial media outlets, has over 50,000 followers on SeekingAlpha, and built relationships with many top REIT executives.
DISCLAIMER: Jussi Askola is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. The information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions. High Yield Landlord is managed by Leonberg Capital.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HOM.U; EGP; FPI; FARMTOGETHER; PAX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
