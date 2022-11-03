Graphite Miners News For The Month Of December 2022

Summary

  • Flake and spherical graphite prices were generally flat over the past month. China's average domestic graphite flake price was Yn5,097t ex-works in 2022, up by 32.3pc from 2021.
  • Graphite market news - Graphite at a "Turning Point" as demand for EV batteries rises. Tight supply to underpin China graphite market in 2023. Fastmarkets forecasts notably higher graphite prices.
  • Graphite company news - Syrah Resources - Tesla has exercised its option to offtake an additional 17ktpa AAM from Vidalia. Magnis Energy Technologies advances its AAM Project in the US.
  • Triton Minerals re-commits to large scale development of Ancuabe Project. Renascor Resources receives SA Gov. approval for Siviour Graphite Mine and Concentrator. Lomiko announces solid drill results at La Loutre Graphite property in Québec including 10.37% Cg over 64.0m from 27.0m. Sarytogan Graphite combined alkaline roasting and chemical purification achieved 99.87% TGC.
Mid adult woman plugging in an electric car to charge

JGalione

Welcome to the December edition of the graphite miners news.

December saw generally flat graphite prices; however, we also saw many analysts forecasting a strong graphite outlook in 2023 with forecasts of rising graphite prices ahead.

Graphite price

Fastmarkets graphite prices the week ending June 16, 2022

Fatsmarkets

graphite-market-balance benchmarkweek-2022

Mining.com courtesy BMI

Trend Investing v IEA demand forecast for EV metals

Trend Investing & the IEA

2021 IEA forecast for clean energy metals

IEA

BMI forecasts graphite deficits to begin from 2022 as demand for graphite grows strongly

BMI

We need 330+ new EV metal mines from 2022 to 2035 to meet surging demand - 97 new 56,000tpa natural flake graphite mines

BMI

Trend Investing

